Port Elgin claims success at Tankard, Scotties Curling Tournament

Organizers in Port Elgin, Ont. are just starting to down off the high of hosting Ontario’s largest curling tournament.

Over 10,000 people packed the stands at Port Elgin’s Plex to watch 24 of the best men’s and women’s curling teams in Ontario battle each for a place at the Canadian Championships later this year.

In the end, Rachel Homan’s rink won the women’s draw, while Mike McEwen’s rink took top spot amongst the men, earning them a spot at the Brier in London, Ont. this March.

Volunteer organizers said they couldn’t have pulled off such a successful event without the numerous sponsors, and more than 200 volunteers, who did everything from serve food to rink maintenance throughout the week.

Members of the Port Elgin Curling Club hope they can host future curling events at the Plex, a converted hockey rink, with seating of about 1,000.