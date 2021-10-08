Port Albert, Ont. residents push back on costs of 'shoreline drainage' plan
Correen Desrochers recently moved to Port Albert to build her dream home on her dream lot. But now, her family could be stuck with a $166,000 municipal bill to upgrade the roads and drainage around them.
“Who has that kind of disposable income on hand? That’s a lot of money. We are going to have to look to sever or move altogether, which is unfortunate. But that’s a lot of money to put on homeowners,” she says.
Desrochers isn’t alone. The signs around Port Albert suggest the majority of approximately 140 properties within the community’s new Master Servicing Plan, are against the $11 to $12 million plan to bring new roads and storm water management to a growing part of the shoreline community.
“Since we don’t need these improvements, I think the potential is there, if these areas are developed, these improvements could be done at that time. There’s no rush on our account to have these things put in place,” says Karen Hutchinson, who along with her husband Barry, is facing a potential bill of over $100,000 for the proposed infrastructure work.
The entire Hutchinson extended family, who own five, two-acre shoreline plots, and 17 acres of farmland in the “servicing plan” area, is facing a municipal bill of nearly $1 million.
“These costs are absolutely prohibitive for us. We just rent the farmland to pay the taxes, to keep it in the family,” says Karen.
There’s no question it’s costly, but it is required work, says Glen McNeil, the mayor of Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, the municipality that encompasses Port Albert. He says they have to dramatically improve drainage in parts of Port Albert, to prevent worsening shoreline erosion.
“The current residents and the future development will be asked to contribute on a cost-benefit basis for the drainage, that includes the storm water system that has to be put in place to prevent erosion, to the best of our ability. So residents, current and future, will be asked to pay a portion -- not all of it -- a portion. The municipality will pay the rest,” he says.
Pass those costs onto future developers, say current residents, who fear they will no longer be able to afford to live and summer in their current homes and cottages.
“Not that we’re against growth, we’re not. I’m all for new infrastructure and new growth, but we feel we just should be footing the bill, at these large amounts,” says Desrochers.
McNeil says council is still deciding the final Port Albert Servicing Master Plan, and there is no hard and fast timeline for a decision.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
RCMP union will support Mounties who shun COVID-19 vaccination despite federal order
The union representing RCMP officers says it will support members' choice 'to be vaccinated or not' against COVID-19 following a federal order that Mounties be immunized.
Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students in Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder.
A mass extinction event occurred 30M years ago and scientists have only just learned about it
Climate change wiped out nearly two thirds of the mammal species in Africa and the Arabian Peninsula in a mass extinction event 30 million years ago that researchers have only just learned about now.
Colorado woman who won't get vaccinated denied transplant
When a Colorado woman found out her hospital wouldn't approve her kidney transplant surgery until she got the COVID-19 vaccine, she was left with a difficult decision pitting her health needs against her religious beliefs.
Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels
Canada's economy marked a milestone last month as employment returned to pre-pandemic levels for the first time, recouping the remainder of three millions jobs lost over a year ago with a gain of 157,000 jobs in September.
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots
Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot.
Kitchener
-
22 new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region; 85 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as more than 85 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated.
-
93.3 per cent of Grand River Hospital staff fully vaccinated; unvaccinated staff will be placed on unpaid leave
Grand River Hospital officials say 93.3 per cent of staff and physicians are fully vaccinated and another one per cent have received at least one dose.
-
Keep gatherings small, follow public health measures this Thanksgiving: Dr. Wang
Waterloo Region's top doctor is encouraging residents to only gather in small groups and take health precautions for Thanksgiving this year.
Windsor
-
Windsor police seek public information in collision involving two pedestrians
Two pedestrians were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle when crossing the street downtown Windsor, police are actively investigating.
-
Monitoring equipment detects gas at scene of previous Wheatley explosion
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent says gas has been detected at the scene weeks after a major Wheatley explosion.
-
Windsor hosting series of virtual ward meetings
The City of Windsor will be hosting a series of virtual ward meetings over the next few months.
Barrie
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Simcoe County school surges, with 19 cases among students
A surge of COVID-19 at a Bradford elementary school has forced multiple classes to close after 19 confirmed student infections.
-
Suspect accused of attacking officer and attempting to get his firearm in Aurora
A 41-year-old man faces assault charges for allegedly attacking a police officer and trying to grab the officer's firearm in Aurora.
-
Simcoe Muskoka health unit logs 36 new COVID-19 infections
The Simcoe Muskoka logged 36 new COVID-19 infections on Friday among vaccinated and unvaccinated residents.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 124 closed in both directions due to crash
All lanes of Highway 124 are closed in Sundridge between Tower Road West and Union Street East following a crash Friday afternoon, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation said in a tweet at 12:42 p.m.
-
Hwy. 144 between Onaping and Dowling reopened after fatal crash that killed two
Highway 144 between Onaping and Dowling has been reopened following a fatal crash that killed two people Thursday.
-
Province gives $20M in COVID-19 funds to North Bay Regional Health Centre
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli announced Friday the province is giving $20,222,000 to the North Bay Regional Health Centre.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Centretown
Ottawa Police responded to a call for a collision involving a pedestrian at the corner of Bank and Gilmour Street at 2 p.m.
-
38 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa at the start of the Thanksgiving long weekend
Across Ontario, there are 573 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
-
Ottawa school with largest COVID-19 outbreak set to reopen on Tuesday
As of Thursday, 37 students at St. Benedict Catholic elementary school had tested positive for COVID-19.
Toronto
-
Ontario installs new HOV lanes and here are the rules
Ontario has installed new HOV lanes with different rules that might be confusing for some drivers seeing them for the first time.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto rapper wanted for first-degree murder arrested in Los Angeles
Toronto police say that a local rapper wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year has been arrested by police in Los Angeles.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police arrest one of three suspects wanted in violent Hamilton, Ont. home invasion and abduction
Police have arrested one of the three suspects wanted in connection with a botched abduction in Hamilton, Ont. that left a father gravely injured and one of his son's dead.
Montreal
-
Health-care workers who refuse to get vaccinated should have their licences suspended: Quebec health minister
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé urged the various professional orders of health-care workers to suspend the licences of those who have still not been vaccinated.
-
What's open and closed in Montreal this Thanksgiving
Here is a partial list of what's open and closed in Montreal this Thanksgiving.
-
Quebec paramedics 'light years away' from proper deal on compensation, union says
As Quebec asks paramedics to help out in hospitals and CHSLDs, a union representing them says the workers are "light years away" from real wage recognition for their contribution.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports two COVID-19 deaths, 130 new cases Friday as circuit breaker takes effect
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two COVID-19 related deaths, along with 130 new cases and 72 recoveries on Friday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 881.
-
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
-
N.S. reports 25 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases drop to 234
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 234.
Winnipeg
-
Majority of Manitoba's 130 new COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated residents
Manitoba public officials reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with two deaths.
-
German hunter charged with manslaughter in death of Manitoba man
Manitoba RCMP have charged a German man with manslaughter in the death of a Manitoba man.
-
Workplace Safety and Health investigating death at Rainbow Stage
Winnipeg's Rainbow Stage is mourning a long-time member who died this week while working in the theatre, prompting an investigation from Workplace Safety and Health.
Calgary
-
Alberta school staff, parents concerned about COVID-19 measures protecting students
Consort School principal Kevin Van Lagen says he's not confident in the province's ability to share timely information with parents and teachers.
-
'Upsetting for some': More COVID-19 protocol for Rocky View Schools staff, parents and volunteers
The superintendent of Rocky View Schools, the fifth largest school board in Alberta, says the division has decided to fall in line with requirements previously announced by other school boards in the region.
-
Family of 3 escapes McKenzie Lake house fire
An investigation is underway into a Friday morning fire in a southeast neighbourhood that displaced a family of three.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton election ward profile: pihêsiwin
Ward pihêsiwin has two candidates running this election — the fewest number of candidates in all 12 wards.
-
'More free time': Edmonton’s 'Breezy for mayor' pitches 20-hour work week
A man who is trying to become the "first rock and roll mayor of Edmonton" dropped a big idea this week, one that’ll make it easier for workers to take it easy.
-
New app designed to save opioid users from overdose now available in Edmonton
A new Government of Alberta app designed to safeguard opioid users who use alone against overdoses has been expanded to include Edmonton.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. opens 'largest conference space on the Westshore' at Royal Roads University
The multi-purpose building, dubbed the Dogwood Auditorium, will be open for public event bookings beginning January 2022, the province announced Friday.
-
Letter signed by 200 leaders seeks protection for B.C.'s old-growth forests
A Vancouver-based environmental group says more than 200 people including scientists, Indigenous leaders, politicians, actors and artists, have signed a letter calling on British Columbia Premier John Horgan to halt old-growth logging.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide final update before long weekend
B.C. health officials will release an update on new COVID-19 cases, immunization rates and other relevant information Friday afternoon.