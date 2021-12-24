Police share important holiday safety tips to remember

The London Police Service (LPS) launched a 12 Days of Safety Tips campaign on social media this year to help prevent the most common criminal offences they typically see during the holidays.

LPS Deputy Chief Stu Betts tells CTV News London that one of the biggest crimes police see during the holidays is a variety of thefts.

Although he expects the number of reported cases to be lower this year because of the amount of people that will be celebrating at home, there are still precautions to take to become a less ideal target.

First, keep packages, purses and brand new items out of plain sight and away from the windows in your home or vehicle.

“When you receive that nice gift or you’ve purchased something, when you put that box out at the curb and you recycle it, you’re advertising to everybody you’ve gotten a brand new TV,” said Betts.

Another safety tip LPS are sharing is to not drive while impaired.

Police are warning the public there will be R.I.D.E programs in place the catch perpetrators over the holidays.

“We want to have a great holiday season, nothing that’s going to be marred by a tragedy and, unfortunately, we’ve been knocking on way too many doors in the last couple of weeks,” said West Region OPP Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk.

The 12 Days of Safety campaign also outlines a number of vehicle safety tips including packing an emergency kit, winterizing your vehicle and ensuring no children or pets are left unsupervised in the car.

And for the final tip on the 12th day of Christmas, Betts asks that everyone check on those who might be isolated this holiday season.

“Make calls to loved ones and just check on their well being,” said Betts, adding it will be another difficult and lonely Christmas for many during the pandemic.

For a full list of holiday safety tips, click here.