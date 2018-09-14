Featured
Police seek hit-and-run driver that struck elderly woman using scooter
OPP say they're looking for the driver of a car that struck an 81-year-old woman on a mobility scooter and fled the scene.
The incident took place Wednesday afternoon as the woman was crossing a street in Simcoe.
Police say the driver of a black car collided with the woman on her scooter, then drove away.
They say the woman sustained minor injuries.