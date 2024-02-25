LONDON
London

    • Police searching for driver after car flips over in Sarnia

    Police are investigating after a car flipped over in Sarnia, Ont. on Feb. 25, 2024 and the driver reportedly fled the scene of the crash. (Source: Sarnia Police Service) Police are investigating after a car flipped over in Sarnia, Ont. on Feb. 25, 2024 and the driver reportedly fled the scene of the crash. (Source: Sarnia Police Service)
    Sarnia, Ont. are investigating Sunday morning after a vehicle flipped upside down.

    In a social media post, a heavily damaged white sedan can be seen overturned.

    The incident occurred near the Imperial Oil facility on Christina Street South.

    According to police, the driver fled the scene.

    A heavy police presence was in the area for several hours.

    Investigators have not commented on the circumstances leading to the crash, but a photo shows damage to nearby concrete barriers and what appears to be a storage building. 

