Police searching for driver after car flips over in Sarnia

Sarnia, Ont. are investigating Sunday morning after a vehicle flipped upside down.

In a social media post, a heavily damaged white sedan can be seen overturned.

The incident occurred near the Imperial Oil facility on Christina Street South.

According to police, the driver fled the scene.

A heavy police presence was in the area for several hours.

Investigators have not commented on the circumstances leading to the crash, but a photo shows damage to nearby concrete barriers and what appears to be a storage building.