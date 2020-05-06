LONDON, ONT. -- London police are investigating after two men suffered serious stab wounds on the weekend.

Police say the pair were dropped off at a London hospital by friends around 5 a.m. Saturday.

They both had serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

They have both been released.

Police say the only information they have is that the incident took place in the Dundas and Wavell area.

Call police if you have any information.