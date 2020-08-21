LONDON, ONT -- A Petrolia man is facing several charges after police say the novice driver crashed into a mailbox and hydro pole, sparking a vehicle fire, while allegedly driving impaired.

The collision happened early Tuesday on Camlachie Road in the Township of Plympton-Wyoming.

Police say they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of one that had fled the scene of a crash on Confederation Line near Plowing Match Road.

They say the vehicle had earlier struck the mailbox and hydro pole, fled and then stopped on the same road. After stopping, his vehicle caught fire.

Police suspected the driver was impaired and he was taken in for testing.

The 35-year-old has been charged with impaired driving, fail to remain, fail to report an accident, littering highway and having a blood-alcohol level above zero as a novice driver.