

CTV London





A multi-vehicle crash on Saturday that sent three people to hospital is believed to have been caused by poor weather.

OPP responded to Oil Heritage Road south of London Line in Plympton-Wyoming around 3:45 p.m. for a multi-vehicle collision.

Police say a northbound vehicle crossed the centre line due to severe weather and reduced visibility, colliding with two southbound vehicles.

Three people were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Oil Heritage Road was shut down for a short period of time.