Featured
Police release photos of armed robbery suspect
Robbery suspect in London Ont. on July 15, 2018. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 11:58AM EDT
London police are hoping someone can identify a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery of a convenience store last month.
Around 2:30 p.m. on July 15, a man entered the Lorne Avenue Mini-Mart, pulled out a gun and demanded cash and property from the clerk.
He left the store and entered the passenger side of a dark coloured pick-up truck.
No one was hurt.
He is described as white, approximately 5'7" with a medium build and a mask covering his face.
The suspect wore a tank top that exposed his arms.
Police say he has a birthmark on his left bicep area, as well as a mole adjacent to the birthmark.
Contact London police if you have any information.