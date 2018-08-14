

London police are hoping someone can identify a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery of a convenience store last month.

Around 2:30 p.m. on July 15, a man entered the Lorne Avenue Mini-Mart, pulled out a gun and demanded cash and property from the clerk.

He left the store and entered the passenger side of a dark coloured pick-up truck.

No one was hurt.

He is described as white, approximately 5'7" with a medium build and a mask covering his face.

The suspect wore a tank top that exposed his arms.

Police say he has a birthmark on his left bicep area, as well as a mole adjacent to the birthmark.

Contact London police if you have any information.