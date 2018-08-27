

CTV London





Police have raided a marijuana dispensary in Grey County that also sells ice cream.

West Grey Police raided the Dornoch General Store Monday morning following complaints about that marijuana was available in the same building as ice cream was being sold to kids.

Police say a large quantity of marijuana along with over 100 bags of “edibles” was seized.

A 63-year-old man from Mississauga has been arrested and charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance.

He’s due in Walkerton court Tuesday morning.