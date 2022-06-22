Police presences in Tillsonburg

OPP in Tillsonburg are asking the public to avoid Erie Court for what’s being described as an “ongoing investigation.”

Forensic Identification Units were investigating a creek in the area Wednesday morning.

A social media post from Oxford OPP indicated this was an ongoing investigation and updates would be provided.

Residents of the Apartment building did not wish to appear on camera, but said K9 and tactical units arrived on the scene around 2 a.m.

This is a developing story.

— With files from CTV's Marek Sutherland