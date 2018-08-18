

CTV London





Two London city police officers joined with other forces from across Canada and the U.S. for the funerals of two New Brunswick officers killed in the line of duty.

The regimental funerals Saturday were for Constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns, who were shot and killed last week in Fredericton.

A Tweet from the account of the London police said the two officers were showing their support for the friends, families and co-workers of Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Burns.

During the funeral Saturday in front of thousands, Burns’ husband Steven fought back tears as he called his wife “the most beautiful and caring woman I ever met.”

Burns, a mother of three, decided to pursue a goal of becoming a police officer at age 35. She had been working as an officer in Fredericton for the past two years.

“I’ve said it a thousand times this week: she was proud beyond her words to be a City of Fredericton police officer,” Burns told mourners while wearing a yellow tie, his wife’s favourite colour. “She absolutely loved her job and I can remember all too often, driving in the car with her, just the two of us, and mid-sentence, she would just belt out, ‘I love my job.’”

“Sara has always been my hero and my angel, but now she is a hero and an angel for a community, a province and a nation,” Steven continued. “Words cannot express how in love I was with her. She truly was my best friend.”

Greg Morris, a family friend speaking on behalf of the Costello family, said Costello also took pride in being a police officer.

“Rob loved being a policeman, it was his lifelong passion,” Morris said during the ceremony. “Rob Costello didn’t become a hero because he died, he was a hero as he lived. He loved being a cop.”