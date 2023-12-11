LONDON
London

    • Police nab driver trying to get around RIDE program

    A driver is stopped by an OPP officer as part of a routine Festive RIDE program stop on Fri. Dec. 8, 2023 (Chris Garry/CTV News) A driver is stopped by an OPP officer as part of a routine Festive RIDE program stop on Fri. Dec. 8, 2023 (Chris Garry/CTV News)

    Trying to get around a RIDE program didn't work for a local driver.

    OPP were conducting a Festive RIDE program on Fairview Road in Thames Centre on Friday around 11 p.m. when officers saw a vehicle try to elude the program.

    Officers caught up with the vehicle and determined the driver has previously consumed alcohol.

    A 32-year-old from West Elgin was given a three-day license suspension for failing a roadside screening test.

