Police nab driver trying to get around RIDE program

Trying to get around a RIDE program didn't work for a local driver.

OPP were conducting a Festive RIDE program on Fairview Road in Thames Centre on Friday around 11 p.m. when officers saw a vehicle try to elude the program.

Officers caught up with the vehicle and determined the driver has previously consumed alcohol.

A 32-year-old from West Elgin was given a three-day license suspension for failing a roadside screening test.