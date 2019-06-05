

CTV London





Police have made an arrest two months after Gerald Robert Male was fatally shot in Brantford.

Male, who was called Rob by his family, was found with a gunshot wound at a William Street home on April 5.

The 37-year-old was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

On April 11, police said they believed the incident wasn’t random and the victim and shooter were known to each other.

Terry Chad Stuckless, 33, was charged with Male’s murder on Tuesday.

Police offered their condolences to Male’s family and thanked them for their cooperation and patience during the investigation.

In a statement sent to CTV News, Male's father Gerry wrote:

"The family of Rob (Gerald Robert) Male would like to express it's sincere appreciation to all those who paid tribute to Rob and for the support shown directly and through social media to us. In Rob's almost 38 years, he touched many people who have expressed their thoughts and love for him. Rob had a big heart and did not judge people but accepted them for who they were, he was always willing to lend a hand or support when it was requested.

We would like to thank first responders who attended and worked on Rob but were unfortunately unable to save him.

To the Brantford Police Service, Major Crimes Unit, we can't express enough our appreciation for what has been accomplished leading to murder charges being laid. In particular we would like to thank Detectives Mark Whitworth and Kevin Cabral for their support and compassion in this tragic time."