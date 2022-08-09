Police looking for missing teen boy in Sarnia, Ont.

Police in Sarnia, Ont. are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager.

Aiden Moffatt, 15, was last seen Monday around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Wellington Street and Murphy Road.

He is described as 6' tall, with a slim build and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue plaid pajama pants and a grey hooded sweater shirt with the word “Nirvana” written on the front.

Call police at 519-344-8861 if you have any information.