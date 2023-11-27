LONDON
London

    • Police looking for additional victims of possible sexual assault

    Stephen Daniel Williamson, 36, of London. (Source: London police) Stephen Daniel Williamson, 36, of London. (Source: London police)

    London police believe there are more victims after laying sexual assault charges against a London man.

    In July 2021, police said a teenaged girl met a man in the area of Wonderland and Sarnia roads.

    According to police, the two struck up a friendship and the girl and another female friend visited the man daily — the man provided the girls food and drugs on a regular basis.

    Between July and November, 2023, the man showed the girls explicit videos and images on his cell phone, and on one occasion, the man exposed himself to one of the girls and one of the girls was touched inappropriately by the man, .

    On Nov. 21 police were contacted and entered into an investigation. On Nov. 23, a suspect was identified and arrested.

    Stephen Daniel Williamson, 36, of London, has been charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, two counts of make available sexually explicit material to person under or believed to be under 16 years of age and indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age.

    Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are appealing to members of the public to contact them if they have any information in relation to this investigation.

    The accused is known to frequent the area in and around the train overpass located at Wonderland and Sarnia roads. 

