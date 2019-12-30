Police look for person involved in theft from a convenience store in Tillsonburg
Published Monday, December 30, 2019 3:56PM EST Last Updated Monday, December 30, 2019 3:58PM EST
Theft investigation in Tillsonburg, Dec. 23, 2019
LONDON, ONTARIO -- The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a theft from a convenience store in Tillsonburg.
The unknown person stole lottery tickets, cigarettes, money, and a laptop from the business on Simcoe Street on December 23, 2019.
The police are looking for help in identifying the person shown on obtained video surveillance.
If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
RELATED IMAGES