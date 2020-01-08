Police investigation closes portion of Sunset Drive in St. Thomas
CTV News London Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 7:18AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, January 8, 2020 7:38AM EST
LONDON, ONT -- St. Thomas Police say a closure on Sunset Drive will be in place for several hours while they conduct an investigation.
Police have not provided details on the nature of the investigation.
The closure is between Fingal Line and Stanley Street.
This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.