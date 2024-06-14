Police investigating vandalism at north London Jewish temple

London police say they are investigating vandalism at a north London Jewish temple.

Jewish London posted an image on social media indicating that a rock was thrown through a window of a synagogue near Kipps Lane and Adelaide Street.

Officials believe the vandalism happened early Friday morning, but have declined to comment further.

The Jewish London post says the attack on a place of worship is deeply troubling and an affront to Canadian values.

It also suggests this isn't an isolated incident.

Police say their investigation is in the early stages and the damaged window has already been replaced.