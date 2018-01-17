Featured
Police investigating suspicious fires in the city's north end
CTV London
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 1:57PM EST
London police are investigating yet another suspicious blaze in the north end of the city.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Lawson Road and Sandbar Street Tuesday night around 9 p.m. for a fire to a house under construction.
Damage is pegged at $10,000.
Since Aug. 18, 2017, police say there have been several suspicious fires at housing construction sites at night or early in the morning.
Police say the firebugs have caused more than $500,000 in damage.
Contact police if you have any information.