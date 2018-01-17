

CTV London





London police are investigating yet another suspicious blaze in the north end of the city.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lawson Road and Sandbar Street Tuesday night around 9 p.m. for a fire to a house under construction.

Damage is pegged at $10,000.

Since Aug. 18, 2017, police say there have been several suspicious fires at housing construction sites at night or early in the morning.

Police say the firebugs have caused more than $500,000 in damage.

Contact police if you have any information.