Police investigating mischief in Tillsonburg, Ont.

Oxford County OPP are investigating after a business and crosswalk in Tillsonburg were spray painted with graffiti late last month.

According to Oxford County OPP, at approximately 8:55 a.m. on July 31, police received a report of mischief at a business on Bridge Street in Tillsonburg.

Police said an unknown suspect(s) had attended the business the previous evening at approximately 9:35 p.m. and spray painted graffiti on the property.

It was later determined that the crosswalk at the intersection of Bridge Street and Broadway Street was also vandalized with spray paint.

Police said CCTV footage is currently being reviewed to try and identity a suspect(s).

Police ask anyone with information to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, people can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).