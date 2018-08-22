

CTV London





London police are looking to identify a male suspect after an attempted robbery near Masonville Mall overnight Tuesday.

Around 12:10 a.m. a woman reported that a man pointed a firearm at her while she was walking her dog and demanded her valuables.

When she didn’t give up her valuables the man left the area, a short time later the victim said she heard a gunshot.

Officers recovered a round from a firearm nearby.

No one was injured and no damage was found in the area.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, in his early 20’s, approximately 5’6” tall with an average build, with a pale complexion and a thick brown beard, and noticeably blue eyes.

He was wearing a burgundy or brown shirt with a graphic design on the front, baggy grey sweat pants, black baseball cap, and black shoes. He was carrying a worn black backpack.