LONDON, ONT. -- One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in North Perth Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Line 81 at Road 169, southwest of Listowel.

Police say a westbound minivan was struck by a southbound pick-up truck.

The driver of the truck had to be airlifted to another hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van suffered non-life threatening injuries and taken to hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and police say charges are pending.