LONDON, ONT -- A 55-year-old woman has died after a tractor-trailer and a SUV collided in Perth County Monday evening.

Two other people suffered serious injuries in the crash that occurred around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Perth Road 140 and Perth Line 91 in Wallace, Ont.

The woman from Caledon was a passenger in the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene. The two injured were also in the SUV and were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

The intersection was closed down as police investigated the circumstances of the crash.

More information will be released as it becomes available.