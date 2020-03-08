LONDON, ONT. -- It’s been 10 years since a police officer was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire near Winthrop in Huron County.

Provincial police are remembering Const. Vu Pham Sunday in social media posts .

OPP were called to a rural road east of Clinton about a domestic situation on March 8, 2010. Pham stopped a pickup truck and as he got out of his cruiser he was shot.

Fred Preston, a 70-year-old man from Sundridge also fired at another officer and then was shot himself.

Pham's funeral was held in Wingham and was attended by thousands of police officers.

Pham was born in Saigon, Vietnam and joined the OPP in 1995. Besides Huron County, he also served in Parry Sound and Cochrane. He left behind a wife and three children.

There is an award for a youth volunteer named in his honour. That award was just handed out last month to Sydney Pollock, for her work with various charities.