Police investigating arson cases in Owen Sound and near Bayfield
LONDON, ONT. -- One person is in custody following an arson investigation in Owen Sound as OPP look for a suspect in a separate arson case.
Just before midnight Tuesday, police were called to an upper east side neighbourhood for a fire on the front porch of a house.
Police arrested a 64-year-old man at the scene and charged him with arson - disregarding human life.
The same suspect was also charged with assault and uttering threats in relation to a separate unrelated incident from that day.
He is to appear in bail court Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Huron OPP are looking into a series of blazes that destroyed three new mobile homes near Bayfield.
Police were called to the area of Bluewater Veteran's Highway and Bayfield Road around 4 a.m. Sunday.
All three unoccupied homes were destroyed.
Damage is pegged at $300,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.