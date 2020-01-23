'Considerable' damage after disturbance at Exeter hospital
South Huron Hospital is seen in this file photo. (South Huron Hospital Foundation / Facebook)
LONDON, ONT. -- Huron County OPP say a 33-year-old is facing several charges after an incident at South Huron Hospital in Exeter, Ont.
The situation unfolded shortly before 5 a.m. on Jan. 16 in the emergency department of the hospital on Huron Street West.
Police say an Exeter man was "irate" and "out of control" when he allegedly smashed several objects and a window, causing "considerable" damage.
He was also reportedly yelling and screaming, and activated a fire alarm on site.
OPP took the male into custody, and he was also found to be in possession of a decorative metal star stolen from a nearby home.
He was arrested and charged with:
- theft under $5,000
- mischief under $5,000
- causing a disturbance
- false alarm of fire
- fail to comply with probation order
As of Thursday afternoon he remained in police custody.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27 in relation to the charges.