LONDON, ONT. -- Huron County OPP say a 33-year-old is facing several charges after an incident at South Huron Hospital in Exeter, Ont.

The situation unfolded shortly before 5 a.m. on Jan. 16 in the emergency department of the hospital on Huron Street West.

Police say an Exeter man was "irate" and "out of control" when he allegedly smashed several objects and a window, causing "considerable" damage.

He was also reportedly yelling and screaming, and activated a fire alarm on site.

OPP took the male into custody, and he was also found to be in possession of a decorative metal star stolen from a nearby home.

He was arrested and charged with:

theft under $5,000

mischief under $5,000

causing a disturbance

false alarm of fire

fail to comply with probation order

As of Thursday afternoon he remained in police custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27 in relation to the charges.