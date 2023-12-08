Police investigate fatal Tilsonburg crash

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Tilsonburg.

Emergency crews were on scene of the crash on Plank Line around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police had the area between Quartertown Line and Ostrander Road, as well as Keswick Road between Cranberry Line and Dereham Line closed throughout most of the evening into overnight as officers investigated.

The roads reopened around early Friday morning.

This is a developing story, more details to come.