Police investigate fatal crash near Tillsonburg, Ont.

A 76-year-old Mount Elgin resident has died after a two-vehicle collision near Tillsonburg.

The OPP Oxford detachment, Oxford County Paramedic Services and Fire Services from South-West Oxford responded to a collision that occurred on Plank Line near Keswick Road on Thursday at 7:10 p.m.

The investigation determined that an SUV and a pick-up truck collided at that location.

The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the 76-year-old driver of the SUV, from Mount Elgin, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team are assisting with the investigation.

The highway was closed completely for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

