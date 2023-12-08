LONDON
London

    • Police investigate fatal crash near Tillsonburg, Ont.

    The area of Plank Line and Kewsick Road in South-West Oxford Township is seen on Dec. 8, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) The area of Plank Line and Kewsick Road in South-West Oxford Township is seen on Dec. 8, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

    A 76-year-old Mount Elgin resident has died after a two-vehicle collision near Tillsonburg.

    The OPP Oxford detachment, Oxford County Paramedic Services and Fire Services from South-West Oxford responded to a collision that occurred on Plank Line near Keswick Road on Thursday at 7:10 p.m.

    The investigation determined that an SUV and a pick-up truck collided at that location.

    The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

    Police say the 76-year-old driver of the SUV, from Mount Elgin, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team are assisting with the investigation.

    The highway was closed completely for several hours but has since reopened.

    Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may submit an online tip at www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

