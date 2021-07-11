WINDSOR, ONT. -- London police have identified the woman who died after a three-vehicle crash on Wonderland Road Thursday evening.

Police say the female passenger was 39-year-old Courtney Ovens of London.

Around 7:15 p.m. emergency crews responded to the area of Wonderland Road South and Springbank Drive regarding a three-vehicle collision.

Ovens was transported the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

An 18-year old man also sustained minor injuries and a 19-year-old woman sustained significant injuries in the crash.

Wonderland Road South was closed between Springbank Drive and Riverside Drive as members of the Traffic Management Unit were investigating.

Police continue to investigate.