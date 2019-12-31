LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock police say they've seized explosives from a Winniett Street address Monday.

Police say they were contacted about 2:30 p.m. that a male was in possession of suspicious materials commonly used to make a homemade pipe bomb.

Officers immediately responded and evacuated several residences in the area.

Monday evening a suspect was located and arrested on Dover Street.

Police say they conducted a search at another residence in Woodstock and a vehicle in Ingersoll and removed several items.

A 38-year-old Woodstock man is charged with: