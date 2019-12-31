Police evacuate Woodstock homes after explosives tip
Published Tuesday, December 31, 2019 6:22AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 31, 2019 6:30AM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock police say they've seized explosives from a Winniett Street address Monday.
Police say they were contacted about 2:30 p.m. that a male was in possession of suspicious materials commonly used to make a homemade pipe bomb.
Officers immediately responded and evacuated several residences in the area.
Monday evening a suspect was located and arrested on Dover Street.
Police say they conducted a search at another residence in Woodstock and a vehicle in Ingersoll and removed several items.
A 38-year-old Woodstock man is charged with:
- two counts of possession of an explosive device;
- one count of possession of an explosive substance;
- one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- one count of possession of a prohibited weapon.