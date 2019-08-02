

CTV London





London police were involved in a weapons investigation Friday afternoon centred near Mardell Street and Second Street in the east end.

Police closed Second Street between Oxford and Dale streets and Mardell Street between Second and Jim Ashton streets but they were reopened about an hour later.

More than a dozen police vehicles were on scene and officers had guns drawn.

The Emergency Response Team and the K-9 unit were also involved.

Police have not yet released more information.