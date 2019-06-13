Featured
Weapons investigation on Simcoe Street ends without injury
CTV London
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 11:32AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 13, 2019 12:14PM EDT
London police quickly resolved a weapons investigation that saw a section of Simcoe Street blocked off Thursday morning.
Police released few details but requested via Twitter around 11 a.m. that the public avoid the 400 block of Simcoe Street
Less than a half hour later, police Tweeted that the situation had been resolved and that there were no injuries.
Police say one man was arrested and the investigation ins oingoing.