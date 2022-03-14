Police charge man after weekend incident at east London apartment

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating an incident where a London police officer allegedly shot a young man with a less-lethal firearm after responding to a disturbance at an apartment.

According to the SIU, initial information suggests officers were called to the apartment in the area of Balfour Place and Trafalgar Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police found two people with serious injuries and a man armed with two knives.

Police say there was an interaction leading to the officer to shoot the man with a less-lethal firearm. A taser was also discharged at the man.

On Wednesday, police said a 29-year-old London man has been charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

He appeared in London court Tuesday.

The SIU says the armed man sustained serious injuries, but not as a result of police-involvement. The SIU’s mandate was invoked because an officer discharged a less-lethal firearm, which is classified as a firearm under the Special Investigations Act.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.