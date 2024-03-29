Police canine helps nab robbery suspect
London police canine Hank is being credited with helping catch a robbery suspect.
Police say a suspect committed a robbery at a local business and then fled on foot.
Hank was called to assist and got to tracking.
The dog located the suspect attempting to hide under a tarp in a backyard. Police placed him in custody.
