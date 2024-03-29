LONDON
London

    • Police canine helps nab robbery suspect

    London police canine Hank. (Source: LondonpoliceK9 / X) London police canine Hank. (Source: LondonpoliceK9 / X)
    London police canine Hank is being credited with helping catch a robbery suspect.

    Police say a suspect committed a robbery at a local business and then fled on foot.

    Hank was called to assist and got to tracking.

    The dog located the suspect attempting to hide under a tarp in a backyard. Police placed him in custody.

