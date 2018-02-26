Featured
Police asking for help to identify break-in suspects
CTV London
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 4:13PM EST
London police are seeking to identify two men in relation to a break and enter on February 12.
They say two suspects entered a business at 520 Wellington St. about 2 a.m. that day.
A number of items were taken from the business.
The suspects are described as:
Suspect 1 - Caucasian, 25-45 years of age, slim to medium build, short blond hair, camoflage baseball hat, black leather jacket, grey hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, with a grey backpack.
Suspect 2 - Caucasian, 25-45 years of age, slim to medium build, brown leather jacket, grey hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, with a black duffel bag.