London police are seeking to identify two men in relation to a break and enter on February 12.

They say two suspects entered a business at 520 Wellington St. about 2 a.m. that day.

A number of items were taken from the business.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1 - Caucasian, 25-45 years of age, slim to medium build, short blond hair, camoflage baseball hat, black leather jacket, grey hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, with a grey backpack.

Suspect 2 - Caucasian, 25-45 years of age, slim to medium build, brown leather jacket, grey hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, with a black duffel bag.