TORONTO, ONT -- Premier Doug Ford says he will be providing an update early next week on when the province's schools and childcare centres will open.

Ford says the province's pandemic command table is working on a plan and he will be able to share more details once that's ready.

Ontario has previously announced that publicly funded schools will be closed until at least May 31st.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has encouraged school boards to delay events such as proms and graduation ceremonies to the summer or fall, rather than cancel them outright.

Meanwhile politicians will return to Ontario's legislature today for a brief sitting to extend the provincial state of emergency.

The legislators are expected to extend the current emergency order until June 2.

Premier Doug Ford says the province is seeing encouraging signs in its fight against COVID-19, but it's too early to stop abiding by public health measures.

Ontario has seen a decline in the number of new cases in recent days, with the total climbing by 1.5 per cent both yesterday and the day before.