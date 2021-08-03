Advertisement
Pilot escapes injuries after plane crashes in a bean field near Tillsonburg, Monday
Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021 6:28AM EDT
A plane crashed into a bean field on Monday, August 2, 2021 (Source: OPP West Region)
LONDON, ONT. -- A man escaped injuries Monday after his plane landed in a field.
OPP West Region arrived on scene to find a small plane had crashed into a bean field outside of Tillsonburg near the airport Monday evening.
The 49-year-old pilot escaped without injury.