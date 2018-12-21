

Scott Miller, CTV London





A declining congregation and rising bills were about to force the closure of Hensall United Church. That is until Michael Haddad stepped in.

The local pharmacist, who actually attends a Catholic Church, didn’t want to see Hensall United close it’s doors, so he’s offered to buy it.

The congregation is on board, but the sale is not quite a done deal yet. It’s needs approval from the local presbytery and the United Church of Canada.

But the congregation and Haddad are excited about the potential purchase, which would continue Sunday services for years to come.