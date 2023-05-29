Pet cat dies after garage fire at south London, Ont. home

A smoke detector is credited with saving the life of a resident after a fire broke out at a south London home on Monday afternoon.

The London Fire Department responded to a house fire at 24 Hart Cr. around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, which started in the home's garage.

The blaze destroyed the inside of the garage, the interior door and the vehicle inside. The home also sustained a significant amount of smoke damage.

One person was present at the time of the fire but was alerted by a smoke detector and was able to escape. They were brought to hospital.

A pet cat was rescued by firefighters, but later succumbed to its injuries.

Fire officials estimate damage to be approximately $200,000.

The investigation is still ongoing.