Pertussis increase being reported in Grey-Bruce
Health officials in Grey-Bruce are concerned about an increase in pertussis cases being seen in the region.
In the first seven months of 2024, Grey Bruce Public Health has been notified of 16 confirmed or probable cases of pertussis. Typically, three to four cases of the infection are reported annually.
“This is why it’s important for all eligible individuals to ensure they are up-to-date on pertussis-containing vaccines — adequate vaccination not only protects you from this infection, but it also helps to safeguard the most vulnerable members of our communities,” said Manager of Public Health’s Vaccine Preventable Diseases Program, Monica Blair.
In Ontario, 431 probable or confirmed cases of pertussis were reported to public health units in the first six months of 2024. That compares to 369 cases over the same period in 2023 and 162 cases in the first six months of 2022.
Pertussis ia an infection of the lungs and airways. It is underdiagnosed and underreported in Ontario and is a common and often unrecognized cause of persistent cough in adolescents and adults.
The infection is caused by a bacteria called bordetella pertussis, which is spread easily through droplets in the air from coughing or sneezing by an infected person. Pertussis is most contagious during the first two weeks after coughing starts.
Pertussis starts out with a mild fever, runny nose, red watery eyes, and a cough. It can lead to serious coughing fits that can last for several weeks. The coughing fits may cause difficulty breathing, choking, and vomiting.
