A wet weekend on the way for the London area

After plenty of sunshine throughout the week, parts of the London area will wake up to cloudy conditions with a chance of showers on Friday.

It will be a warm start to the day with a chance of thunderstorms as we move through the day.

"The warm front comes in and expect some muggy conditions with a weather system that will be with us through the weekend," said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. "Friday the warm front, Saturday the cold front moves through, Sunday the low-pressure area just hangs out. It's a slow mover, almost stalling over the Great Lakes, so we're expecting some showers."

Strong storms could also be seen towards the Bruce Peninsula and in Grey and Bruce Counties, Atchison added.

Daytime highs are a little bit below normal for this time of year with sunshine returning to the forecast Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

Friday Night: Showers ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Low 19.

Saturday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. High 24. Humidex 32.

Sunday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 24.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Wednesday: