Celebrating 150 years in Petrolia

It’s the town of Petrolia’s 150th anniversary, and they’re celebrating all weekend long.

Live music, featuring Tom Cochrane and April Wine take the TD stage at the Hard Oil Music Festival Friday.

Free shuttles will be provided to the music festival, funded by the Town of Petrolia, the Ontario government, and Langs Bus Lines Limited.

Saturday is chock-full of events, from the morning farmer’s market, to the Petrolia 150 Parade, a car show, and more.

Sunday boasts a slew of activities for the kids at Greenwood Park from 11 a.m until 4 p.m.

