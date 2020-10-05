LONDON, ONT -- Two youths playing in the parking lot of a school had a knife pulled on them by an unknown male suspect according to police.

Perth County OPP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who also uttered threats.

According to police on Sept. 28 around 6 p.m. the two youths were playing loudly in the parking lot of Eastdale Public School in Listowel when a car stopped.

It is believed the three man in the car thought the kids were yelling at them.

The driver got out of the car and threatened the youths while brandishing a knife.

The suspect got back into the black Honda Civic and left.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

The male suspect is described as approximately 5'7", wearing a black flat hat, black hoodie, grey jogging pants, and an earring.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.