Perth County paramedic dies in Switzerland avalanche

Perth County has announced the death of a local paramedic.

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of Perth County Paramedic Nikky Nagy," read a statement.

Nikky was involved in a snowboarding accident while on vacation in Switzerland and died in an avalanche.

The statement went on to say that she began her career as a primary care paramedic in Perth County on April 29, 2022.

“Nikky was a bright, caring, amazing person and a part of our Perth County family… Nikky died while doing what she loved,” said her family.

In honour of her life and service in Perth County, the flags at the Perth County Courthouse and Perth County Paramedic Services Headquarters in Stratford will be lowered until the day of the funeral.

According to a post on social media, Naggy was previously a seasonal firefighter witih the La Ronge Regional Fire Department in La Ronge, Saskatchewan.