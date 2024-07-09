LONDON
    • 'Personal belongings' located with kayak as OPP continue search in Lake Huron

    The OPP Marine Unit can be seen on Lake Huron on July 8, 2024. (Source: OPP) The OPP Marine Unit can be seen on Lake Huron on July 8, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    OPP continue to search Lake Huron for a person after reports of a kayak adrift in the water on July 3.

    Initially, the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG), including air support and the OPP Marine Unit were involved in the search, but according to police, the CCG is no longer part of the search.

    In a statement to CTV News, Huron OPP said, "The OPP will continue to search the area near Hendrick’s Road/Cedar Bank Drive in Bluewater. The weather has been favourable to search by vessel... The CCG and OPP believe that the kayak was occupied, as personal belongings were located with the kayak."

    Police have not confirmed the identity of a person they a re looking for but have said if officers locate someone, that information will be released when it's appropriate.

    If anyone seems items washed ashore that may be related, please call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

