Person arrested twice for walking near a school with a weapon

A person has been charged after being seen walking near a Woodstock school with a weapon.

Around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a call for reports of a person in the area of Riddell Street, Hunter Street and Graham Street, with their arms in the air holding what was believed to be a knife.

Police immediately located and arrested the suspect.

Then on Wednesday, police said the same person was seen walking down Hunter Street carrying a hammer.

Again, police found the person, this time on Adelaide Street behind the police station.

A 26-year-old from Woodstock is charged with one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose one count of fail to comply with probation order.