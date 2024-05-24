LONDON
London

    • Person arrested twice for walking near a school with a weapon

    The Woodstock Police Service building. (CTV News file image) The Woodstock Police Service building. (CTV News file image)
    A person has been charged after being seen walking near a Woodstock school with a weapon.

    Around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a call for reports of a person in the area of Riddell Street, Hunter Street and Graham Street, with their arms in the air holding what was believed to be a knife.

    Police immediately located and arrested the suspect.

    Then on Wednesday, police said the same person was seen walking down Hunter Street carrying a hammer.

    Again, police found the person, this time on Adelaide Street behind the police station.

    A 26-year-old from Woodstock is charged with one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose one count of fail to comply with probation order. 

