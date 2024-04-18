People power helps Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels London (MOWL) used people power to make a point while fundraising in downtown London, Ont. Thursday afternoon.
Walkers took part in the MOWL annual fundraiser March for Meals.
It's hoped online and in-person participants will raise $30,000
That is enough to purchase 12,000 meals.
Meals on Wheels helps those aged 55+ and those with disabilities over 18 live independently.
But the service provides more than just a warm dinner.
Chad Callander is the executive director of Meals on Wheels London on April 18, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Volunteers ‘check in’ on socially isolated clients and offer companionship.
In return, they gain new friendships.
“I guarantee you can talk to any of our volunteers and they’ll tell you stories about the people that they get to know along their meal route,” said Executive Director Chad Callander. “And it’s just a nice interaction. So, it kind of serves many purposes.”
This year's effort had fallen about 2,000 meals short of its goal as the walk began.
Callander is hopeful Londoners will still donate online.
