'People are struggling': Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles in London, Ont. to talk housing, healthcare, and education

Alongside a panel of industry experts, Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles joined MPP Terence Kernaghan to discuss hot button topics leading up to a possible election.

The two provincial government representatives were alongside Sarah Campbell, executive director of Ark Aid Street Mission, Craig Smith, president of ETFO Thames Valley Teacher Local, and Peter Bergmanis, chair of Ontario Health Coalition, London Chapter Saturday morning to discuss housing, healthcare, and education.

“We see it in so many ways in which the province has failed when it comes to healthcare, when it comes to housing, when it comes to education,” said Terence Kernaghan, London-North Centre MPP. “Marit and I are here to present a positive solution. Things like the good that the government should be doing.”

At St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church, just steps away from St. Joseph’s Health Care London, Bergmanis ripped into the Doug Ford government when it came to healthcare.

Marit Stiles, Ontario NDP Leader, speaks to a crowd at St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church Hall in London, Ont. on Oct. 26, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“All of the expenditures that this government is making is are in for-profit healthcare,” said Kernaghan. “It's against our Canadian values. We want to make sure people have healthcare when and where they need it.”

“We know as well that people are struggling to find from family doctors and get the health care they need,” said Stiles.

When it came to education, Smith took the microphone and discussed many of the issues facing elementary teachers.

Kernaghan, a former elementary teacher, said that kids need help.

“We look at education and kids in classrooms right now are struggling with mental health needs, special needs, and the government is cutting the budget on the backs of kids,” said Kernaghan.

Campbell addressed the crisis in London, Ont. right now when it comes to homelessness.

A panel of experts joined MPPs in London to talk housing, healthcare, and Education. From (L-R), Terence Kernaghan, London MPP, Peter Bergmanis, chair of London Chapter of the Ontario Health Coalition, Sarah Campbell, executive director of Ark Aid Street Mission, Craig Smith, president of ETFO Thames Valley Teacher Federation Local, and Marit Stiles, Ontario NDP Leader, on Oct. 26, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Both Kernaghan and Stiles are pushing for government assistance.

“We need to get back in that business again to build nonprofit, co-op rent geared income housing,” said Stiles. “The market has a role to play, but we've got to kick start things and we've got to address the affordability crisis in Ontario.”

Kernaghan said that means getting the province into the business of building affordable housing.

“The government gave up in the mid 90s and right now we have such a massive deficit,” said Kernaghan. “You can't leave this to private for-profit companies alone.”

After the “conversation and action” panel in the morning, Stiles attended an event in Byron where MPP Peggy Sattler won the nomination to run again in London West.

That was followed by Stiles attending a function where she was helping serve those in need of food Saturday evening.

“What I'm hearing from people and hearing here in London in particular is folks are struggling,” said Stiles. “I love coming to London because people here care about each other. They care about their neighbours. They elect New Democrats and I like that too, and I think that's why, because they care about each other.”