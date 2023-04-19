Pellet gun recovered following heavy police presence in London, Ont.'s east end

Police responded to reports of possible gunfire near Dundas Street and Wavell Street on April 19, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London) Police responded to reports of possible gunfire near Dundas Street and Wavell Street on April 19, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver