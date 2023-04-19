Pellet gun recovered following heavy police presence in London, Ont.'s east end

A weapons investigation initiated in east London Wednesday afternoon which drew a heavy police presence was caused by a pellet gun, London police said.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 4:15 p.m., police were contacted regarding possible gunshots damaging a business in the area of Dundas Street and Wavell Street.

Officers responded to the area and located the damage, which was consistent with previous information that gunshots were heard.

Dundas Street was closed between Wavell Street and Speight Boulevard for nearly two hours while police conducted a weapons investigation.

Police later determined the damage was caused by a pellet gun.

All streets have since been reopened.

Police recovered a pellet gun.

There were no reported injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

The investigation continues.